The First Vatican Council defined that Christ established the papacy in order that “the whole Church might be saved as one” and declared “that the episcopacy itself might be one and undivided, and that the entire multitude of the faithful through priests closely connected with one another might be preserved in the unity of faith and communion, placing Peter over the other apostles He established in him the perpetual principle and visible foundation of both unities , upon whose strength the eternal temple might be erected, and the sublimity of the Church might rise in the firmness of this faith.”

Pope Leo XIII reaffirms Vatican I in Satis Cognitum that Christ established the papacy as the foundation of unity in faith of the Church in order to achieve salvation. [1]

Vatican I theologian Cardinal Franzelin taught:

“The same is to be said, by the same reasoning, for the unity of communion against a universal schism, as for the truth of the faith against heresy. For the divine law and promise of perpetual succession in the See of Peter, as the root and center of Catholic unity , remains; and to this law and promise correspond, on the part of the Church, not only the right and duty of, but also indefectibility in, legitimately procuring and receiving the succession and in keeping the unity of communion with the Petrine See even when vacant , in view of the successor who is awaited and will indefectibly come …” (Franzelin, op. cit., p. 221-223, translated by James Larrabee)

In case you missed it, that unity is in true doctrine against heresy and schism and this unity remains even when the papal office is vacant.

The Vatican 2 episcopacy is not unified in faith. They are divided over doctrine. The semi-trads reject Vatican 2 on religious liberty and other papal teachings such as the death penalty (just one of many examples). The liberals reject the teachings on artificial contraception, abortion, etc. These faith and moral doctrines/heresies are proof that the Vatican 2 religion is not united under their pope, whose very purpose is to establish unity of faith.

We Catholics, who without a pope, are unified in faith because we are unified to the papal office and all the teachings thereof, but the Vatican 2 religion is divided WITH A POPE, which proves that we are right and the Vatican 2 religion of the fake pope Bergoglio is not the Catholic Church.

Footnote:

[1] Satis Cognitum (June 29, 1896) | LEO XIII (vatican.va)