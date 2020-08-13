If I lived in United States, I wouldn’t vote for a guy who said, “I’m Catholic and I support abortion and sodomite marriage.” He prefers to have votes rather than to defend the Catholic doctrine. He’s not even a Catholic.
It depends on the situation. Yes, if you’re working for a restaurant establishment, but no, if it’s your spouse at home. See Art. 9. THE SINS AGAINST BENEFICENCE
Introduction (1444).—Scandal (1445-1446).—Definition of Scandal (1447).—Causes of Scandal (1448-1458).—Results of Scandal (1459-1464).—Sinfulness of Scandal (1465-1474).—Persons Scandalized (1475-1476).—Duty of Avoiding Scandal (1477-1487).—Duty of Repairing Scandal (1488-1492).—Denial of Sacraments in Case of Scandal (1493-1494).—Seduction (1495-1505).—Coöperation in Sin (1506-1508).— Kinds of Coöperation (1508-1512).—Sinfulness of Coöperation (1513-1514).—Lawfulness of Material Coöperation (1515-1525).— Lawfulness of Immediate Coöperation (1526-1527).—Special Cases of Coöperation (1528).-Coöperation in Reading Matter (1529-1530).—In Dances and Plays (1531-1532).—In Selling (1533-1536).—In Providing Food and Drink (1537-1539).—In Renting (1540-1541).—In Service (1542-1544).—Duties of the Confessor as Regards Coöperation (1545-1546) at http://www.gutenberg.org/cache/epub/35354/pg35354-images.html
Can someone cook meat on Griday to someone who ignores Friday abstinence rules?
Thank you Speray