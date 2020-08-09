St. Paul’s Church of the Lexington Diocese (Kentucky) has given Our Lady the blasphemous title “Our Mother of Pride” with an accompanied prayer. On their webpage, you’ll see a picture of Our Lady with Jesus wrapped in the rainbow flag. The artwork was created by Richard Stott. Diocesan Bishop Stowe is notorious for promoting the LGBTQ+ community and participating in gay pride events.
The title, however, has a multi-blasphemous meaning. It’s like saying: “Our Mother of the Wicked,” “Our Mother of Abomination,” and “Our Mother of the Seven Cardinal Sins,” etc.
Our Lady is the exact opposite of pride. She is Our Lady, Most Humble.
Today’s Sunday gospel reading was the parable of the Pharisee and the publican in the temple to pray from Luke 18:9-14, which contrasts the prideful with the humble. The Diocese of Lexington has it all backwards. They call the humble prideful and vice-versa. They denounce the right and side with the left. They are the very ones St. Paul speaks of in Rom. 1:22-32.
Then they ask themselves why there is the virus. Who do this bigots think they are? Our Blessed Mother would never agree with a man doing with another man what you do with a woman. Seriously, do this sodomites believe putting such an horrendous name to Our Lady will save their sin from ignominy?
I’m ready to fight.
These infidels should pray the Rosary every day in reparation for their blasphemy. Our Lady is the Immaculate Conception, she has nothing to do with the Sodomite abomination. Thank you Lord for opening my eyes to what this sect is. This is not the Catholic Church, it’s rather the church of Sodom and Gomorrah. The true Catholic Church is the Immaculate Spouse, the conciliar sect is the Whore of Babylon, a creation of the devil.
A total apology to the Holy Family for acts such as this. We won’t have just an insignificant virus…these stunts will justify it turning deadly.