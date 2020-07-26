https://banned.video/watch?id=5f19b19a68370e02f295e71d

The 4 major companies that produce most all of the vaccines today have spent billions in lawsuits from producing medicines that injure or kill. The law allows these companies to produced vaccines without any liability. They can’t be sued and there is no incentive in producing safe vaccines. Why would we expect their vaccines to be safe when their medicines are not?

50% of the FDA’s budget comes from vaccine companies. The CDC has a $11.5 billion budget and $4.9 is buying, selling, and distributing vaccines. The CDC is a vaccine company and owns 57 vaccine patents. It makes money on every vaccine it sells.

Now translate this info with the inflated infected and death rates of covid19 with the mask mandate influenced by the CDC.

Your health is not the bottom line.